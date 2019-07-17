close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 17, 2019

Hafiz Saeed arrested

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 17, 2019

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested Hafiz Muhammad Saeed while he was going to Gujranwala  from Lahore, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

The TV channel reported that  Saeed has been taken into custody as part of government's crackdown against   banned organizations.

He was on his way to Gujranwala to  file a bail plea in  a case   when the  CTD detained him.

Sources told Geo News that Hafiz Saeed had many cases registered against him in several police stations.

The sources said the leader of banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa has been shifted to an undisclosed location and the CTD was likely to hold a media briefing later in the day.


