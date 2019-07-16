Shah Rukh Khan’s horror series coming soon on Netflix

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is ready to spook up the audience with a horror series which he co-produce for streaming giant Netflix.



Reports citing sources have revealed that the horror series titled ‘Betaal’ will be co-produced by the megastar and Gaurav Verma and will be directed by Nikhil Mahajan.

It was further revealed that Vineet Kumar Singh and Aahana Kumra are in the talks of getting be featured in the Netflix original thriller while the official announcement will also be made soon.

The series will be produced by Red Chilies Entertainment marking their third for Netflix after Class of 83’ AND ‘Bard of Blood’ which will premiere on September 27.

The Emraan Hashmi-starrer, based on Bilal Siddiqi’s novel with the same name spans over seven episodes with its official log line reading: “The story is about four Indian intelligence officers belonging to the Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) who are compromised, before they can relay an important piece of information to India. They get captured and are about to be decapitated. The stakes are high.”