Famous Urdu poet Himayat Ali Shair passes away in Toronto

TORONTO: Famous Urdu poet and song writer Himayat Ali Shair passed away on Tuesday in Toronto after a prolonged illness.
Ninety-three-year-old Shair was born on 14th July 1926 in India’s Aurangabad and was later moved to Karachi after partition.
Himayat Ali Shair was based in Canada since an extensive period.
Numerous of his songs written for films went on to become instant hits and are remembered widely even today.
Pakistani government conferred him the Pride of Performance Award on his services in the promotion of arts and he was also given the Nigar Award on his contribution in films.
According to details, he suffered a cardiac arrest earlier today which proved fatal. He would be buried in Toronto.
