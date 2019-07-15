Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares teaser of his first rap-song from upcoming film 'Bole Chudiyan'

Bollywood’s iconic star Nawazuddin Siddiqui after unleashing frenzy on silver screens with his stellar star performances is now ready to blow away fans by his vocals.



The 45-year-old ‘Manto’ star turned to Instagram to give a sneak peek of his first ever rap-song which will soon be getting released.

“Excited to share the teaser of my first ever Rap song #Swaggychudiyan with @tamannaahspeaks for #BoleChudiyan directed by @shamasnawabsiddiqui ,” read his caption.

The rap-song ‘Swaggy Chudiyan’ comes from his upcoming film with Tamannaah Bhatia titled ‘Bole Chudiyan’.



Tamannaah after getting replaced by Mouni Roy as the female lead said in a statement: “I’m looking forward to be a part of this project. What really excited me as the storyline of the film revolves around a current issue of our society.”