close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
July 15, 2019

Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid leave World Cup dais during England's trophy celebrations

Sports

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 15, 2019

KARACHI: England's cricket stars Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid  left  team's  World Cup trophy celebrations  to avoid champagne spray in respect of their religious beliefs.

Both the Muslim players Moeen Ali and Rashid dashed away from the middle of the trophy podium moments after England captain Eoin Morgan raised the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy and confetti began to shoot from cannons alongside the “champions” signage placed in front of the team.

As the team burst into cheers and flames exploded behind them, teammates were handed sponsored champagne bottles and a few short moments later began spraying them in all directions. Both the Muslim stars  left the dais  as their faith forbids them from consuming of having alcohol. Later they rejoined the team  to  share their  bliss on  sensational victory. 

England's batsman Jonny Bairstow popped the first cork and sprayed half his team in Veuve Clicquot bubbly, Rashid was spotted actively pushing Ali by the shoulder towards their nearest exit on the opposite side of the team’s huddle.



Latest News

More From Sports