Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid leave World Cup dais during England's trophy celebrations

KARACHI: England's cricket stars Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid left team's World Cup trophy celebrations to avoid champagne spray in respect of their religious beliefs.



Both the Muslim players Moeen Ali and Rashid dashed away from the middle of the trophy podium moments after England captain Eoin Morgan raised the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy and confetti began to shoot from cannons alongside the “champions” signage placed in front of the team.



As the team burst into cheers and flames exploded behind them, teammates were handed sponsored champagne bottles and a few short moments later began spraying them in all directions. Both the Muslim stars left the dais as their faith forbids them from consuming of having alcohol. Later they rejoined the team to share their bliss on sensational victory.

England's batsman Jonny Bairstow popped the first cork and sprayed half his team in Veuve Clicquot bubbly, Rashid was spotted actively pushing Ali by the shoulder towards their nearest exit on the opposite side of the team’s huddle.







