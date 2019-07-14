PM Imran Khan forms commission to probe those behind Reko Diq case

ISLAMABAD: A commission to investigate the accountable individuals for the Reko Diq case is to be formed after the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan reported Geo.tv on Saturday.



As per a press release by the Attorney General’s Office, the commission will probe the individuals who played a role in getting Pakistan fined for over $5 billion in damages by The International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes.

“The Prime Minister has directed the formation of a commission to investigate into the reasons as to how Pakistan ended up in this predicament; who was responsible for making the country suffer such a loss and what are the lessons learnt, so that mistakes made are not repeated in the future,” it was stated.

It was said further that the international tribunals are advised to deliberate the consequences and its impact on Balochistan’s progress.

This came in response to Tethyan board chairman William Hayes’s statement where he said the company would still be willing ‘to strike a deal with Pakistan.’