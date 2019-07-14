England vs New Zealand Final Live Score: ICC World Cup 2019

Kane Williamson wins the toss and opts to bat first against England as the two teams battle it out to lift their maiden winner’s trophy at the Lord’s in London.

Favorites England boast of a killer batting lineup with destructive star players Johnny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes who have maintained their intimidating stance throughout the tournament and have fought for their way into the final, first time since 1992.

The Black Caps on the other hand are relying on their top gun, captain Kane Williamson to drive them to triumph this time around.

Make cricket more fun with predictions and prizes! Play CricFun - Predict & Win

Live Ball-to-Ball Commentary:



