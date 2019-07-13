close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 13, 2019

PM Imran refused a King’s demand to release Nawaz Sharif, claims Shaikh Rashid

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 13, 2019

LAHORE: Minister for Railways, Shaikh Rashid Ahmed has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically refused the demand of a King to release former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference here Saturday, Shaikh Rashid said, “A King urged PM Imran Khan to let Nawaz Sharif go, however, Imran Khan categorically refused it.”

According to Geo News, Shaikh Rashid further claimed that the King later sent funds to Pakistan after his visit to Islamabad.

The minister said that Pakistan Railways is moving on the path of progress and development.

He went on to say cameras are being installed in railway engines to look into the causes of the accidents.

Latest News

More From Pakistan