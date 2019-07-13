PM Imran refused a King’s demand to release Nawaz Sharif, claims Shaikh Rashid

LAHORE: Minister for Railways, Shaikh Rashid Ahmed has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically refused the demand of a King to release former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.



Addressing a press conference here Saturday, Shaikh Rashid said, “A King urged PM Imran Khan to let Nawaz Sharif go, however, Imran Khan categorically refused it.”

According to Geo News, Shaikh Rashid further claimed that the King later sent funds to Pakistan after his visit to Islamabad.

The minister said that Pakistan Railways is moving on the path of progress and development.

He went on to say cameras are being installed in railway engines to look into the causes of the accidents.