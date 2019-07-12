close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
July 12, 2019

Federer faces Djokovic in 12th Wimbledon final

Fri, Jul 12, 2019


London: Roger Federer will play Novak Djokovic after he reached his 12th Wimbledon final on Friday beating great Spanish rival Rafael Nadal 7-6 (7/3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The 37-year-old eight-time champion -- the third oldest Grand Slam finalist in the modern era -- will be appearing in his 31st final at the majors.

It is the first time the Swiss legend has beaten Nadal in a Grand Slam semi-final having lost all four of their previous encounters, most recently at this year´s French Open.

