Pakistan weather forecast: Friday 12-07-19

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards.

Moderate Monsoon currents are reaching upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen from Friday night. Westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Friday:

Dust-thundershower/rain (with few heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Mardan, Hazara, Kohat, Peshawar, D.I khan, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand division during (evening/night).

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, dust-thundershower/rain accompanied by gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, D.I khan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Jhelum 37, Murree 14, Bhakkar 05, Islamabad (Bokra 04, Saidpur 02, Golra 01), Narowal 04, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 23, Garidupatta 12, Muzaffarabad 03, Kotli 01, KP: Bannu29, Malamjabba 19, Parachinar 16, D.I khan 06.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Larkana 48°C, Sibbi 47°C, Dadu, Nokkundi, Moenjodaro 46°C .