The Women Will Lead Workshop: Inspiring Pakistani women to become successful corporate leaders of tomorrow

Karachi: Google recently conducted 'The Women Will Lead Workshop' for the first time in Pakistan to discuss the progress of young working women in today’s corporate and business environment.

The Women Will Lead Workshop in Karachi is a training program organized by Google Partners and focused on career development and cultivating female leadership skills within digital and marketing landscape of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Country Manager, Pakistan & South Asian Frontier Markets, Farhan Qureshi said: “Every day more and more Pakistani women are becoming part of our corporate landscape; and in many cases leading big teams and brands. Pakistani women over the years have proven that they are more than capable in leadership positions and in particular, the advertising, marketing and creative industry has the opportunity to lead Pakistan in developing future talent, particularly with regards to rising female stars.”

The highlight of the event was a panel discussion of notable women personalities from Pakistan’s corporate landscape: Dr. Ayesha Khan, CEO and Country Head, Acumen Pakistan; Sima Kamil, President & CEO UBL; Shazia Syed, CEO Unilever Pakistan along with Google’s Farhan Qureshi were amongst the panelists.

Sarah Liu, Founder & Managing Director of The Dream Collective, flew in from Australia to moderate the event.

The highly accomplished panel of women leaders shared their stories and viewpoints on the subject. The challenges they faced on their road to success were of interest to the audience and the panelists also gave career tips to the aspiring women professionals in the audience.

Women Will is a Google initiative to help women everywhere, with the aim of equipping them with the knowledge and tools to succeed. The initiative focuses on helping women to realize their true worth as professionals and to inspire them to dream and pass the phases of grind with their heads held high.