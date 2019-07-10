Kidnapped and stabbed minor boy from Hyderabad succumbs to his wounds

HYDERABAD: A minor boy was found stabbed and wounded in the city’s Kohsar area after being missing for a few days. On Tuesday, the boy, who had been lost along with his sister, succumbed to his wounds at Hyderabad’s civil hospital, sources said.



G.O.R Colony station house officer (SHO) Zulfiqar Lashari said that the 10-year-old boy named Abdul Qadir was found on the night of July 8.

He added that he was found after they received reports that a boy had been ditched in the Kohsar area and was stabbed brutally. He was moved to the Civil Hospital where he passed away a day later.

The parents of 10-year-old, Abdul Qadir and his 8-year-old sister, Ruqayya had failed to file any FIR after their kids had failed to return home from the nearby market where they had gone to buy groceries.

However, the police said a postmortem would be carried out on Qadir, while a search was underway for his sister.

The police said they would look into the matter and carry out an investigation into it.

While Abdul Qadir was found stabbed, his sister is still missing.