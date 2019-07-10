Pakistan weather forecast: Wednesday 10-07-2019

Karachi: Rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hazara divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, according to Met Office on Wednesday.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Zhob and D.G.Khan divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.



Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, dust-thundershower/rain (with few heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Hazara divisions and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 51, Punjab: Murree 55, Gujranwala 33, Jhelum 29, Sialkot (City 25, AP 09), Narowal 13,Mangla 12, Gujrat 05, Lahore (City 05, AP 01), Islamabad, Rawalpindi 02, Kashmir: Garidupatta 35, Kotli 09, Muzaffarabad 06, Rawalakot 03.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Dadu 48°C, Sibbi 47°C, Moenjodaro & Rohri 46°C.