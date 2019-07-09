close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
Pakistan

July 9, 2019

Quetta customs official who fought smugglers succumbed to injuries in Karachi

Tue, Jul 09, 2019

QUETTA: Deputy Collector Customs Abdul Qudoos Sheikh has passed away after being heavily tortured by smugglers.

According to the custom’s spokesman, Sheikh was brought to Karachi from Quetta last night where he passed away while undergoing treatment.

The Deputy Collector of the Quetta Collectorate tried to stop the smuggling of tiles when he was attacked viciously by the smugglers.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Customs Officers Association condemned this horrible assault on their officer. 

They have also demanded the provincial government to arrest the suspects responsible for the atrocious act and to punish them accordingly.

Inspector General Police Balochistan Mohsin Butt has requested formation of a committee for investigation into the incident. He wrote a letter to Home Department for including police, Customs and intelligence agencies’ officials in the committee.

