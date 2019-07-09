Imran Khan will be responsible if anything happens to Nawaz Sharif: Shehbaz

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said PM Imran Khan would be responsible if anything (untoward) happens to Nawaz Sharif.
In a statement, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly said Nawaz Sharif was not being allowed homemade meals despite the doctors' advice.
He said restrictions on home-cooked food to Nawaz Sharif in jail reflect Imran Khan's murderous mindset.
The former Punjab chief minister said by imposing restrictions on home-made meals Imran Khan has set the worst example of political vendetta.
The PML-N leader went on to call Prime Minister Imran Khan a 'fascist devoid of tolerance to bear political opponents'.
Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Khan also lacks capability to serve the nation.
Islamabad: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said PM Imran Khan would be responsible if anything (untoward) happens to Nawaz Sharif.
In a statement, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly said Nawaz Sharif was not being allowed homemade meals despite the doctors' advice.
He said restrictions on home-cooked food to Nawaz Sharif in jail reflect Imran Khan's murderous mindset.
The former Punjab chief minister said by imposing restrictions on home-made meals Imran Khan has set the worst example of political vendetta.
The PML-N leader went on to call Prime Minister Imran Khan a 'fascist devoid of tolerance to bear political opponents'.
Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Khan also lacks capability to serve the nation.