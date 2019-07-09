close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 9, 2019

Imran Khan will be responsible if anything happens to Nawaz Sharif: Shehbaz

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 09, 2019

Islamabad: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said PM Imran Khan would be responsible if anything (untoward) happens to Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly said Nawaz Sharif was not being allowed homemade meals despite the doctors' advice.

He said restrictions on home-cooked food to Nawaz Sharif in jail reflect Imran Khan's  murderous mindset. 

The former Punjab chief minister said by imposing  restrictions on home-made meals Imran Khan has set the worst example of political vendetta.

The PML-N leader  went on to call Prime Minister Imran Khan a 'fascist devoid of tolerance to  bear  political opponents'.

Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Khan also lacks capability to serve the nation. 

