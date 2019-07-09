Imran Khan will be responsible if anything happens to Nawaz Sharif: Shehbaz

Islamabad: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said PM Imran Khan would be responsible if anything (untoward) happens to Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly said Nawaz Sharif was not being allowed homemade meals despite the doctors' advice.

He said restrictions on home-cooked food to Nawaz Sharif in jail reflect Imran Khan's murderous mindset.

The former Punjab chief minister said by imposing restrictions on home-made meals Imran Khan has set the worst example of political vendetta.

The PML-N leader went on to call Prime Minister Imran Khan a 'fascist devoid of tolerance to bear political opponents'.

Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Khan also lacks capability to serve the nation.