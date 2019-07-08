PM Imran’s sister stranded in Chitral after GLOF hits Golan Valley

CHITRAL: The local administration in Chitral District has requested a helicopter to bring PM Imran Khan's sister from the area after Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in Golan Valley has cutoff the area from the rest of the district.

According to details, the GLOF in Azghor area has inundated several villages.



At least two houses and three shops were damaged while standing crops and pine trees were destroyed due to the floods on Sunday, locals and officials said.

The water supply to the 108 megawatts Golan Hydel Power Station was also suspended, the sources said.

The Disaster Management and Rescue departments have reached the area. Officials said the villagers from Abu Baka village were evacuated to safety. The Glacier Lake Outburst Flood is the first such incident in Golan valley since 2015.

Deputy Commissioner Chitral told media that a helicopter was being sent to the affected area to bring the PM's sister who was there on vacation. Assistant Commissioner Alamgir Khan is supervising the rescue operation, he added.