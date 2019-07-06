Maryam Nawaz releases alleged video of accountability court judge

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz has released an alleged video clip of the accountability court judge in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.



The video clip purportedly showing the judge was released during a press conference here on Saturday.

In the video, the accountability court judge was allegedly admitting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s innocence in the case.

The video clip was recorded by PML-N worker Nasir Butt during meeting with the accountability court judge at the latter’s residence.

In December, the Accountability Court had convicted former prime minister and sentenced him to seven years in prison in Al-Azizia case while the former PM was acquitted in Flagship corruption reference.

The accountability court Judge, Muhammad Arshad Malik had announced the verdict.