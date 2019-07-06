India vs Sri Lanka: Head to head

The 44th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 is being played between India and Sri Lanka today(Saturday, July 6) at Headingley, Leeds.



Both teams are playing their last league match.

This match will not make any difference to both teams as India have already qualified for the semifinals and for Sri Lanka, this is the end of the the journey in the tournament.

India are placed second on the points table whereas Sri Lanka are placed sixth.

Both teams have played eight matches each and now they are playing their ninth and the last league match.

India have won six league matches, lost one and one had no result while Sri Lanka have won three and lost as many matches with one no result match.

Match Results:

India won their first two matches against South Africa by six wickets at Southampton on June 5; and against Australia by 36 runs at The Oval, London on June 9. Their third match was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at Nottingham on June 13. Then they recorded three successive victories -- defeating Pakistan by 89 runs at Manchester on June 16; Afghanistan by 11 runs at Southampton on June 22; and West Indies by 125 runs at Manchester on June 27. Later, they lost to England by 31 runs at Birmingham on June 30 and won by 28 runs against Bangladesh at the same venue on July 2.

Sri Lanka lost their first match to New Zealand by 10 wickets at Cardiff on June 1; then beat Afghanistan by 34 runs (D/L method) at Cardiff on June 4. Later, their two matches, both at Bristol, were abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain --- first against Pakistan on June 7 and the other against Bangladesh on June 11. They lost their fifth match against Australia by 87 runs at The Oval, London on June 15 and won their next two matches against England by 20 runs at Leeds on June 21; and against West Indies by 23 runs at Chester-le Street on July 1.

ODI Record:

India are playing one-day international cricket since 1974 and have so far appeared in a record 973 matches. They won 506 matches, lost 418 and tied nine games with 40 NR matches. Their success percentage is 54.71.

Sri Lanka have played 843 ODIs since 1975, winning 383 and losing 418 matches with five tied and 37 NR games. Success percentage is 47.82.

Both countries have played 158 matches since 1979. India won 90 and Sri Lanka won 56 while one match was tied and 11 had no result.

World Cup Record:

Both are playing World Cup since 1975. India have played 82 matches, won 52 and lost 28 matches while one was tied and one had no result. Their success% is 64.81.

Sri Lanka have played 79 matches, winning 38 and losing as many matches with one tied and two NR matches. Their success percentage is 50.

Both have clashed in eight World Cup games since 1979. India won three and Sri Lanka won four while one match had no result.