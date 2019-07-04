Bishops delegation meets PM Imran, donates Rs 5.6 million for dams fund

A delegation of bishops led by Jamshed Thomas MNA, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office on Thursday.



The delegation comprised Archbishop Joseph Arshad, President of Pakistan Catholic Bishops; Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw, Archbishop of Lahore; Bishop Benny Travas, Bishop of Multan; Bishop Inderias Rehmat, Bishop Elect of Faisalabad and John Phillip.

The Prime Minister reiterated commitment of the government to make every possible effort for addressing issues of the minority communities.

The delegation also presented a cheque worth Rs 5650,000 to the Prime Minister for Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund on behalf of Pakistan Catholic Bishops Conference.

The amount is a contribution from seven Catholic Dioceses in Pakistan (Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hyderabad and Quetta).