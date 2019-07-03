Operation Swift Retort testimony to our preparedness, professionalism: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: “Operation Swift Retort is a testimony to our preparedness and professionalism”, said the Air Chief during the graduation ceremony of No. 32 Air War Course at Air War College Karachi.



Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the Chief Guest at the occasion.

Addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief said, “As senior military professionals, you must be aware of the contemporary geopolitical and strategic environments since it would not only have a deep influence on the overall security calculus, but its sound understanding would also facilitate better preparedness and timely response to emerging threats.”

He further said, “An important lesson which we derived from Operation Swift Retort is that despite single service application, support from sister services is essential to the success of the mission. Today’s warfare, both conventional and unconventional, no service can achieve success single-handedly. Therefore, jointness remains central to the modern concept of military operations”.

In the end the Air Chief also commended the faculty for their tireless efforts in dispensing the quality training and guidance to future military commanders.

The ceremony was also attended by various high rank Civil Military Officers and diplomats from various allied countries.