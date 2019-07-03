close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 3, 2019

Operation Swift Retort testimony to our preparedness, professionalism: Air Chief

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 03, 2019

ISLAMABAD: “Operation Swift Retort is a testimony to our preparedness and professionalism”, said the Air Chief during the graduation ceremony of No. 32 Air War Course at Air War College Karachi.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the Chief Guest at the occasion.

Addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief said, “As senior military professionals, you must be aware of the contemporary geopolitical and strategic environments since it would not only have a deep influence on the overall security calculus, but its sound understanding would also facilitate better preparedness and timely response to emerging threats.”

He further said, “An important lesson which we derived from Operation Swift Retort is that despite single service application, support from sister services is essential to the success of the mission. Today’s warfare, both conventional and unconventional, no service can achieve success single-handedly. Therefore, jointness remains central to the modern concept of military operations”.

In the end the Air Chief also commended the faculty for their tireless efforts in dispensing the quality training and guidance to future military commanders.

The ceremony was also attended by various high rank Civil Military Officers and diplomats from various allied countries.

Latest News

More From Pakistan