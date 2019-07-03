Virat Kohli closer to facing a ban after arguing with umpire yet again

Captain of the Indian team Virat Kohli has found himself at a troubled spot of conflict just before the semi-finals after arguing with the on-field umpire the second time in the World Cup.

As the Men in Blue locked horns with Bangladesh in a clash that sealed the fate of the latter as eliminated, the Indian skipper once again indulged in an argument with the umpire.

During the 12th over, Indian seamer Mohammad Shami had appealed for a leg before wicket against Bangladesh’s Soumya Sarkar as the ball hit him on his pads and confirmed him to be not out as called by umpire Marias Erasmus who rejected the appeal.

However, this did not settle well with Kohli who called for a ‘Decision Review System’ (DRS) which eventually backed the initial decision of Sarkar being not out.

The incident led to Kohli arguing with the umpire which marks his second time in this World Cup.

He had earlier landed in the same spot during the team’s clash with Afghanistan after which he was fined 25 percent of his match fee over excessive appealing.

The move had come as a level one breach of the ICC Code of Conduct which had granted him one demerit point totaling up to two since the global body had introduced its revised Code of Conduct in September of 2016.

Earlier in 2018, he had received another demerit point during a Test match against South Africa in Pretoria.

He is now short of only two points to face a two-ODI match ban.

The official website of the ICC states: “When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned...Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.”