Pakistan’s talent to be employed in OBOR projects: Consul General to Chengdu

“Pakistan is full of talented people. We have one of the best scientists, engineers, doctors, consultants and a wide array of experts in the world, said Pakistan’s Consul General to Chengdu,China, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu while delivering a keynote address at the Talent Cultivation Conference in OBOR Countries held in capital of China’s southwestern province Sichuan.

"We are also proud to have noble laureates whose contributions have made incredible difference in the world of ideas and thoughts," he said.

The conference was attended by academics of leading universities of Sichuan; members of business community; talent-hunting companies; China-Russia Chamber and officials of Sichuan government and as well as major chambers of Chengdu. Pakistan Research Centre of Sichuan University played a major role in organizing the Conference.



The participants at the conference, lauding Pakistan’s efforts in helping create incredible opportunities through timely and efficient completion of CPEC projects, expressed determination that concerted efforts will be made to employ and train Pakistan’s human resource in the OBOR projects.

At the sidelines of the Conference, Chengdu Chamber of Commerce for Commercial Services (CCCCS) and Pakistan Research Centre, Sichuan University signed a Strategic Co-operation Agreement to establish OBOR Talent Cultivation Centre in Chengdu. The center will promote educational and cultural ties between Pakistan and China under OBOR’s umbrella.