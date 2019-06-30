Deadline for biometric verification of bank accounts expires today

Karachi: Deadline for biometric verification of bank accounts would expire today (Sunday).

Bank accounts of the customers who fail to get their biometric verification done today would be blocked and they would not able to carry out transactions.

According to reports, between 60 and 80 percent accounts in different banks have been transferred to biometric system.

Quoting a National Bank spokesman, Geo News reported almost three million bank account have been registered in the biometric system.

The State Bank of Pakistan has directed banks not to block bank accounts of customers who have failed to get their biometric verification done before the deadline ends.



Last week, the State Bank had stopped the banks from blocking accounts before expiry of deadline which is June 30, 2019.

The statement was issued after complaints surfaced that some banks have temporarily blocked accounts and ATM cards until the biometric verification is done.