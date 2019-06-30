close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 30, 2019

Deadline for biometric verification of bank accounts expires today

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 30, 2019

Karachi: Deadline for  biometric verification   of bank accounts would expire today (Sunday). 

Bank accounts of the customers who fail to get their biometric verification done today would be blocked and they would not able to  carry out transactions.

According to reports, between 60 and 80 percent accounts in different banks have been transferred to biometric system.

Quoting a National Bank spokesman, Geo News reported  almost three million bank account  have been registered in the biometric system.

The State Bank of Pakistan has directed banks not to block bank accounts of customers who have failed to get their biometric verification done before the deadline ends.

Last week, the State Bank had stopped the banks from blocking accounts before expiry of deadline which is  June 30, 2019.

The  statement was issued after complaints surfaced that some banks have temporarily blocked accounts and ATM cards until the biometric verification is done.

