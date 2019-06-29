PMLN MNAs, MPAs meet PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: A group of MNAs and lawmakers from Punjab Assembly belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) has held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan , Geo News reported on Saturday quoting sources.

The meeting took place at Bani Gala during which Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was also present, the TV channel reported citing sources in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

When contacted for comments by Geo News correspondent, PMLN senior leader Marriyum Aurangzeb declined to comment.

According to the report, the lawmakers were in contact with the PTI leadership for sometime.

Names of the PMLN members who met with the prime minister were not immediately known .