close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 29, 2019

PMLN MNAs, MPAs meet PM Imran Khan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A group of MNAs and lawmakers from Punjab Assembly  belonging to  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) has held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan , Geo News reported on Saturday  quoting sources.

The  meeting took place at Bani Gala during which  Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was also present, the TV channel reported citing sources in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

When contacted for comments by Geo News correspondent,  PMLN senior leader Marriyum Aurangzeb declined to comment.

According to the report,  the lawmakers were in contact with  the PTI leadership for sometime. 

Names of the PMLN members who met with the prime minister were not immediately known .

Latest News

More From Pakistan