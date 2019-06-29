Indiana Pacers' guard Darren Collison announces retirement from the NBA

Veteran point guard Darren Collison bid adieu on to National Basketball Association (NBA) after a journey spanning over 10 years as he looks to put all his focus on his faith and family.

Writing a letter to ESPN’s The Undefeated, the 31-year-old player who has played 10 seasons in the NBA revealed that he is now shifting his focus to something more significant for him: family and faith.

"While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith," he said.

"I am one of Jehovah's Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched. With that being said, I have decided to retire from the NBA,” he added.

Apart from the Indiana Pacers, Collison who was drafted out of UCLA in 2009 has played for the New Orleans Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings.