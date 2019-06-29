PM Imran says measures being taken to protect poor from burden of inflation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that all public institutions were facing record losses when his government came into power.



Speaking in the National Assembly, PM Imran said the devaluation of rupee occurred due to current account deficit of billions the PTI government inherited.

He said the biggest reason of shortage of dollars in the country is money-laundering carried out by previous ruling elite.

Khan added when ruling elite engages in practice of money-laundering, it is not in a strong moral position to stop other people of doing so.

PM Imran warned that there will be a complete crackdown on money-laundering.

He said remittances of overseas Pakistanis are increasing through legal channels. He said all out facilities are being provided to lure the foreign investment into the country.

Khan added all measures are being taken to protect the poor classes from the burden of inflation and it is passed on to those segments of society only who can afford it.

The Prime Minister congratulated his team and party members for actively participating in the budget session, Radio Pakistan reported.

Imran Khan also appreciated the role of PTI allies in standing united with the ruling party.