Firdous Ashiq Awan terms passage of budget opposition's defeat

ISLAMABAD: Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said the federal budget is a step toward the goal of a prosperous, self-reliant and developed Pakistan.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting tweeted that passage of the budget is opposition's defeat.

She said the government will take steps in the best interest of country and the nation, and the opposition will suffer defeat on every front.

The Special Assistant said the government is making bold decisions for bright future of the people.

