Sat Jun 29, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 29, 2019

Firdous Ashiq Awan terms passage of budget opposition's defeat

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said  the federal budget is a step toward the goal of a prosperous, self-reliant and developed Pakistan.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting tweeted that passage of the budget is  opposition's defeat. 

She said the government will take steps in the best interest of country and the nation, and the opposition will suffer defeat on every front.

The Special Assistant said the government  is making bold decisions for  bright future of the people.

