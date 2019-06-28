Afghan President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

LAHORE: President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani on Friday visited mausoleum of the great poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and offered Fateha.



Afghanistan officials, including financial experts and media members, also accompanied the President.

On his arrival, the Afghan President was presented salute by a contingent of the Rangers.

He laid a wreath at the grave of Dr Allama Iqbal and recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book.