Fact-check: Is Nancy Pelosi ‘too drunk to speak’ in this viral photo at White House?

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi had earlier grabbed headlines after rumors were rife about her showing up ‘too drunk to speak’ at the White House and subsequently getting escorted outside.

However, the rumors were soon turned down as fact-checking website Snopes reported that the news was circulated by a junk news website in March of 2019.

The report termed the original piece as ‘false’ as the junk news website carries the label of ‘satire’ under its banner.

The story was published with a photo of Pelosi showing that she was being escorted outside while the fact-checking report confirms that the picture was originally taken by Reuters photographer Pablo Martinez Monsivais during a funeral service for Rep. John Dingell at Holy Trinity Church in Washington.

The original article fell under the satire tag but the story was still circulated as some readers failed to detect the wit which resulted in a doctored video coming afloat later in May showing the speaker slurring drunken words.