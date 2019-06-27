Michael Vaughan: Outstanding application and mentality from Pakistan

Pakistan cricket team is receiving applauds from everywhere after their impressive win against New Zealand in challenging conditions in a crucial World Cup match in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Former English cricketer and commentator Michael Vaughan lauded the way Pakistan executed their plans in difficult situations after being set a target of 237 at Edgbaston.

Babar Azam hit a sparkling century and guided his team to the victory. He, along with Mohammad Hafeez and Haris Sohail, played exceptionally well on a slow pitch to reach the target in the final over.

Vaughan tweeted: "This is what you call a Proper run Chase on a tricky wicket ... Outstanding application & mentality from Pakistan ... !!"

“The other Pakistan are starting to look very very dangerous ... #CWC19 ...,” the former England batsman said.

Vaughan also commended the Pakistani fans who have come in massive numbers to support their team. “What an atmosphere as well !!,” he said.



