Virat Kohli 37 runs away from historic world record

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is only a total of 37 runs away from claiming a historic world record.



The ace cricket stalwart recently became the fastest to make 11,000 ODI runs at the ongoing World Cup.

With the magnanimous feat already in his bag, Virat is now only 37 runs away from becoming the fastest to score 20,000 international runs.

The stellar athlete will eye this record when his team clashes against West Indies in their next World Cup match at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday.

Virat currently has a record number of 19,963 international runs. If he is successful in accumulating the remaining 37, he will be the 12th batsman to reach historic landmark.

He will also be the 3rd Indian after legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 runs) and Rahul Dravid (24,208 runs).

Virat, who has 11087 runs in ODIs, 6613 in Tests and 2263 in T20Is, will become the fastest to the landmark overtaking Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. Both Tendulkar and Lara had taken 453 innings to complete 20,000 international runs.

In comparison, Virat has only played 416 innings so far - 131 in Tests, 223 in ODIs and 62 in T20Is.

The third on the list is former Australia World Cup winning captain Ricky Ponting, who had played 468 innings to take the feat.

So far, Virat has been in an exceptionally good form in the tournament.

He had smashed a hat-trick of half-centuries - 82 against Australia, 77 against Pakistan and 67 against Afghanistan.