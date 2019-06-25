Carlos Brathwaite wants his bat fixed and NZ's Ish Sodhi has the perfect response

The thriller between New Zealand and West Indies last week ended in heartbreak for the latter, especially Carlos Brathwaite who delivered one of the best knocks in the history of World Cup.

After the defeat against the Kiwis, the Windies’ all-rounder turned to Twitter seeking help from his followers about getting his bat fixed in Manchester and New Zealand's right-arm leg spinner Ish Sodhi had the perfect response.

“Where can I get a bat fixed in Manchester ?,” read his tweet.

“Is your one still on fire?,” replied Sodhi.

The Kiwi all-rounder who did not play against Windies on Saturday received ample praises for his response as many Twitter users lauded him for the sportsmanship between the two players.

Despite the fiery deliveries by the Windies right-handed batsman, the team still fell short of defeating the Black Caps, which ended in him sinking to his knees on the pitch with Ross Taylor, Jimmy Neesham and Kane Williamson all stepping forth to comfort him.

Brathwaite on the other hand will be ready to give his best as the struggling West Indies lock horns with tournament favorites India on June 27.