Sharjeel Memon granted bail in corruption case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday granted bail to former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon in a corruption case.

The court had reserved its verdict in the previous hearing on a bail plea filed by Memon.



According to Geo News, the court ordered him to submit Rs5 million surety bonds and ordered that his name be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Sharjeel Memon was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in October after the SHC rejected his bail.

Memon along with 12 others is accused of corruption in the award of advertisements of the Sindh government’s awareness campaigns in the electronic media.



The other accused in the case include bureaucrats, officials of the information department and members of private advertising agencies.





