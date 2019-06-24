Hafeez Shaikh thanks Emir of Qatar for announcing $3 billion investments in Pakistan

close
ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Monday expressed gratitude to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani for announcing $3 billion in deposits and direct investments in Pakistan.

He thanked the Emir of Qatar for his affirmation to further develop relations between Qatar and Pakistan.

“Want to thank the Emir of Qatar, HRH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani for announcing $3 Billion in deposits and direct investments for Pakistan and for Qatar’s affirmation to further develop relations between the two countries,” the advisor tweeted.


