Man arrested in Faisalabad for uploading pictures with weapons on Facebook

FAISALABAD: Police have arrested a man for displaying weapons on Facebook.
The police said on Sunday that Iftikhar Hussain of Chak No. 651/2-GB had uploaded his pictures with automatic weapons on his Facebook account.
Upon a complaint, the police arrested the accused and recovered weapons from his possession.
