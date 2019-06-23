close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
June 23, 2019

Man arrested in Faisalabad for uploading pictures with weapons on Facebook

Pakistan

APP
Sun, Jun 23, 2019

FAISALABAD: Police have arrested a man for displaying weapons on Facebook.

The police said on Sunday that Iftikhar Hussain of Chak No. 651/2-GB had uploaded his pictures with automatic weapons on his Facebook account.

Upon a complaint, the police arrested the accused and recovered weapons from his possession.

Latest News

More From Pakistan