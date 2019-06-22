A somber Maryam Nawaz highlights health risks facing Nawaz Sharif in jail

LAHORE: Mian Nawaz Sharif had suffered a heart attack in Adiala Jail but his family was kept in the dark about his health condition, said Maryam Nawaz while highlighting the risks facing the three-time prime minister of the country.

Nawaz Sharif is serving a jail term in the Kot Lakhpat jail after being convicted in Al-Azizia reference.

Addressing a press conference, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif said "all the people who are involved" would be responsible if anything untoward happens to her father.



Maryam Nawaz said while she refuses to seek any relief from the "fake government" she would lay bare all the facts before the nation.

Flanked by Pervaiz Rashid and other PML-N leaders, Maryam spoke to reporters a day after Nawaz Sharif's plea seeking suspension of sentence and bail was dismissed by a division bench of the Islamabad High Court.