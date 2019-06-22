close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 22, 2019

A somber Maryam Nawaz highlights health risks facing Nawaz Sharif in jail

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 22, 2019

LAHORE: Mian Nawaz Sharif had suffered a heart attack in Adiala Jail  but his family was kept in the dark  about his health condition, said Maryam Nawaz while highlighting the   risks facing the three-time prime minister of the country.

Nawaz Sharif is serving a jail term in the  Kot Lakhpat jail after being convicted in Al-Azizia reference.

Addressing a press conference, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif said   "all the people  who are  involved" would be responsible if anything untoward happens to her father.

Maryam Nawaz said while she refuses to  seek any relief  from the "fake government"  she would lay bare all the facts before the nation.

Flanked by Pervaiz Rashid and other PML-N leaders, Maryam spoke to reporters a day after Nawaz Sharif's  plea seeking suspension of sentence and bail was dismissed by a division bench of the Islamabad High Court.

