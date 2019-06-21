Video: Khursheed Shah’s NA speech on Imran Khan’s pledges goes viral

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah Friday flayed Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the National Assembly, mentioning the latter's unfulfilled promises that created a humorous moment.



“I will apologize if any word of it proves wrong that anyone may say I have leveled accusations against Imran Khan,” Shah said, waving a paper in his hand. He started reading PM Imran’s past statements from the paper.

“I won’t borrow loans,” the PPP leader read out Imran Khan’s past promise. PPP leader Shazia Marri jocosely chimed in, “[He] has taken [loans]. The humorous moment was created when other women lawmakers also joined her, repeating in chorus after Khursheed Shah.

The female parliamentarians' hilarious response to Shah's address brought smiles to several faces in the house.

Recounting Khan's pre-elections pledges, Shah proceeded, “I would reduce the prices of gas, electricity and petrol.” To which the lawmakers loudly responded simultaneously, “[Imran Khan] failed to do so.”



He read out, “I won’t construct the Metro bus project.” The women lawmakers echoed, “[But he] did.”

“I won’t allow the dollar to go up,” Shah was met with a synchronized voice of lawmakers, “[But he] did.”

The PPP leader recounted another pledge of Imran Khan: “I won’t seek India’s friendship. And, smiling women replied in chorus, “[But he] did.”

“I won’t sanction any tax amnesty scheme,” Shah read out. Women trailed him, “[But he] did.

“I won’t accept independent candidates in my party,” the PPP leader continued reading from the paper. The party’s women lawmakers responded, “[But he] accepted.”

Shah mentioned Khan’s another promise, “I won’t allow protocol and security for me.” “[But he] did,” was the answer in chorus.

“I will turn the PM House into a library and the Governor House will be bulldozed,” Shah continued reading Khan’s pledges from the paper.

“I won’t undertake foreign tours,” Shah read out. The lawmakers replied, “[But he] did.”

“I would use the ordinary commercial flight,” Shah said. “No, he didn’t,” was the chorus.

“I will prefer using bicycle like the Dutch PM and not use helicopter,” he said. “No, he didn’t do any such thing,” responded fellow legislators.

“I will keep a small cabinet,” said Shah. “No, he didn’t,” arose the amusing echo.

“I won’t allow any position to any accused,” Shah continued. “[But he] did,” was the reply from the backers.

“I will open whichever constituency you want [if the opposition wants to],” said Shah.

The last point on Shah’s list ‘I won’t tell lies,’ was met with loud uproar.