UN declares Pakistan ‘family station’ for its international staff

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations has declared Pakistan ‘Family Station’ for its international staff with effect from June 14.



This was informed by International Civil Service Commission of the UN in a letter to Pakistan's Permanent Ambassador to UN Maleeha Lodhi.

According to the letter from the chairman of the UN body, the United Nations has discontinued the non-family status of the duty station Islamabad, Pakistan effective 14 June 2019.

Now UN personnel can live with their families in Pakistan.

The decision is based on the recommendation by the Under-Secretary General of the United Nations Department of Safety and Security who evaluated the security situation in Islamabad and recommended lifting of family restrictions.



