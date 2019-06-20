PCB sacks Mohsin Khan after World Cup fiasco

LAHORE: The cricket board on Thursday sacked former Test cricketer Mohsin Khan from the Cricket Committee after the poor show of Pakistan cricket team in the World Cup 2019.

In October last, Khan was appointed head of the committee tasked with advising Pakistan Cricket Board on all cricketing matters in the country.

He became the first casualty of team’s dismal performance in the ongoing mega event.

According to the PCB statement, Mohsin Khan, in a meeting with Chairman Ehsan Mani, expressed his willingness to be released from his current position, which was accepted by the chairman.

The committee, which also include Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq and Urooj Mumtaz, will now be headed by MD Wasim Khan.

The panel will carry-out a robust review of the Pakistan cricket team’s performance over the past three years before submitting its recommendations to the PCB Chairman and the BoG for their consideration at the end of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

There were also reports that Mohsin Khan may be given new responsibilities by the board after the review.