India accepts PM Imran’s offer for talks: sources

ISLAMABAD: Indian PM Narendra Modi has accepted PM Imran Khan’s offer for resumption of talks between the two countries on all issues including Kashmir, sources told Geo News Thursday.

According to the TV report, Pakistan had reiterated its offer of a composite dialogue for a lasting peace in the region in a congratulatory letter written to Indian prime minister earlier this month.

PM Imran and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, wrote to their counterparts that talks between the two nations are the only solution to help both countries' people overcome poverty and that it is important to work together for regional development.

Both Indian PM and his External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, accepted Pakistan’s offer for a comprehensive dialogue between the two neighbours.

India wanted peace and prosperity in the region, the letter said and stressed that terrorism should be given special focus in talks.