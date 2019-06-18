PM appoints Hussain Asghar as head of debt inquiry commission: Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Javed on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar as head of National Investigation Commission recently announced to investigate the increase in the country's debt in the last decade.

Faisal Javed said the decision was another step of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in pursuance of the accountability process in the country.

The plunderers of national wealth looted Rs 24,000 billion from the country and transferred it to foreign countries during the last 10 years, he added.

Javed said they all would be held accountable before the nation and the looted money would be added to the national kitty.

The opposition was making hue and cry in the House to evade the accountability process, he added.

There were only two families which exploited the nation badly while their assets, properties and businesses were increased three times, he concluded.