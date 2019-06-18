New DG ISI Lt-Gen. Faiz Hameed calls on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.



Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has been appointed as the Director General of Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan military said on Sunday.

General Hameed replaced Lt-Gen Asim Munir, who has now been posted as the Corps Commander Gujranwala, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army.