close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 18, 2019

New DG ISI Lt-Gen. Faiz Hameed calls on PM Imran

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday. 

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has been appointed as the Director General of Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan military said on Sunday.

General Hameed replaced Lt-Gen Asim Munir, who has now been posted as the Corps Commander Gujranwala, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army.

Latest News

More From Pakistan