Sun Jun 16, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
June 16, 2019

Rain halts Pak vs India match: Here is what can happen now

Rain has halted the World Cup match between Pakistan and India in Manchester .

India were 305/4 in 46.4 over when it started raining.

 Thousands of spectators  in the Old Traffrod Cricket Ground are waiting for the rain to stop while wondering  about different scenarios  if overs are curtailed.

According to cricket commentators  If India don't get to bat again, Pakistan will need to make 327 off 46 overs at the required runrate of 7.1

And if Pakistan have  a  20-over chase, the target will be 184 runs. 



