Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto meeting today

LAHORE: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is due to meet Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, at the latter's residence in Jati Umrah near Lahore.

The PPP chairman was invited for the meeting by Maryam Nawaz on Saturday and he confirmed that he would be going to Jati Umrah on Sunday.

The PPP chairman would be accompanied by Mustafa Nawaz Khokar, Qamar Zaman Kaira.

According to Geo News, leaders of the beleaguered opposition parties would discuss the budget 2019-20 that was recently presented by the government and chalk-out their future course of action including holding an All Parties Conference (APC).

The meeting comes days after PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by NAB after Islamabad High Court rejected his bail plea in money laundering case.

Few days later, Faryal Talpur, an MPA and sister of Asif Zardari was also arrested in the same case.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is also serving a jail term after being convicted in Al-Azizia reference.

Both Maryam and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have intensified their criticism of the PTI government following the fresh wave of arrests.



