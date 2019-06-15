No place for England's Jofra Archer in his team, says Windies' Jason Holder

Captain of the West Indies World Cup team, Jason Holder was asked whether England’s fast bowler Jofra Archer has any future in his team but the answer was a clear and resounding ‘no’.

During a press conference, the number one all-rounder as per ICC’s Test rankings revealed that the fast-medium bowler who plays for England and had represented the Windies’ at Under-19 level four times in 2014, won’t be making it to the team.

Asked whether he would ‘make it into your team’, Holder replied: “He’s English, so no!” with a little chuckle.

Earlier the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had earlier eased firm rules on registration to make sure Archer is open for selection for the ICC World Cup 2019 as well as The Ashes series after it.