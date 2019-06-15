Avid Pakistani cricket fan Chacha Chicago meets Rishabh Pant in Manchester

Indian wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant arrived in Manchester ahead of the high voltage World Cup 2019 match against arch rival Pakistan scheduled to take place on June 16, Sunday.

Pant, who will be replacing injured Shikhar Dhawan, posted a story on his Instagram account on Friday and captioned it as "Afternoon tea" and marked the location as Manchester, UK.

Shortly after arriving in Manchester, Pant met and had a conversation with 'Chacha Chicago' - Karachi-born cricket fan named Mohammad Bashir.

Mohammad Bashir has a profound relationship with India's MS Dhoni as the former captain is known to have been arranging tickets for the fanatic since the last years for every Pakistan-India clash.

Bashir's love for his homeland Pakisatn is understandable but the reason for his affinity towards India is his Hyderabadi wife.

For the World Cup clash on Sunday, Bashir has flown into Manchester from Chicago and is also carrying a bag full of rose petals to shower on the Indian cricketers to give them a warm welcome when they arrive in Manchester.