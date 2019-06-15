Pakistan vs India Head to head: ICC World Cup 2019

The arch rivals, Pakistan and India, are set to clash in the much-awaited 22nd match of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on June 16 at 2:30 pm (PST).

Pakistan have already played four matches in the tournament, with one victory, two defeats and one no result match, while India have played three matches, with two wins and one no result match.

Pakistan are placed low - eighth – with three points and a net run rate of -1.796 but India are placed high - fourth – with five points and a NRR of 0.539.

Pakistan lost their first match in the tournament to West Indies by seven wickets at Nottingham on May 31, won the next by 14 runs against England at the same venue on June 3, then their match against Sri Lanka had no result as it was abandoned without a ball bowled at Bristol on June 7 and later, they lost to Australia by 41 runs at Taunton on June 12.

India won their first two matches – one by six wickets against South Africa at Southampton on June 5 and the other by 36 runs against Australia at The Oval, London. Their third match against New Zealand had no result as it was abandoned without a ball bowled.

ODI Record:

Pakistan are playing one-day international cricket since 1973 and have so far played 920 matches, the third highest by a country. They won 480 and lost 412 matches while eight were tied and 20 had no result. Their success percentage was 53.77.

India hold the record of playing the most ODIs – 968 since 1974. They have won 502, lost 417 and tied nine with 40 NR matches as their success% was 54.57.

Both countries have played 131 matches together as India won 73 and Pakistan won 54 while four matches did not produce any result.

World Cup Record:

Pakistan and India both are participating in the mega event since its introduction in 1975. India have so far played 77 with 48 wins and 27 losses with one tie and one NR match whereas Pakistan have played 74 matches with 41 victories and 31 defeats with two NR matches.

This is however strange to note that being clashed in only six matches, Pakistan could never beat India so far in the World Cup history.

Pakistan’s performance has not also been as impressive as India, who did not lose any match so far in the tournament. However, being the traditional rivals, the match will test their nerves and only that team will emerge victorious who survive the psychological pressure.