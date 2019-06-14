Budget 2019-20: Sindh employees get 15 per cent raise in salaries

Karachi: Sindh government has announced 15 per cent increase in the salary of provincial employees in the budget 2019-20.



Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday presented a Rs1,217 billion zero deficit budget for the next financial year in which a 15 percent salary and pension has been increased across the board.

The chief minister announced an increase of 15 percent in pay as Adhoc Relief Allowance for all the employees of BPS-01 to BPS-122. The pensioners will also be entitled to get 15 raise in their pensions.

CM Sindh also announced Rs17,000 minimum wage.

In the budget Peoples Promise Programme, a programme for poverty reduction as pledged by the Chairman PPP in his election campaign has also been unveiled.

In the next budget first priority in terms of budgetary allocations has been be given to education and then health and law and order.