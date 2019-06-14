close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 14, 2019

Supreme Judicial Council hears reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The  Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan  is hearing presidential references against the Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Karim Khan (KK) Agha of Sindh High Court.

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor was also present during the in-camera hearing.

Also read:  Reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

Meanwhile the lawyers are  observing a  countrywide strike to express solidarity with Justice Isa.

The references had been filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Karim Khan for having properties in London but not disclosing them in their wealth statements.

Justice Isa has already rejected the allegations saying that he and his family had been maliciously maligned by half-truth and innuendos by members of the government which was deeply distressing for his family and himself.


