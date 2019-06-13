Nawaz Sharif says Imran Khan's downfall imminent

Lahore: I am no saint or a fortune teller, but Imran Khan will soon see his downfall, Imprisoned PMLN supreme leader Nawaz Sharif told visitors at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday.



According to Geo News, Sharif said solid evidence were available against Imran Khan and his sister Aleema Khan and the duo would soon face accountability.

Taking aim at Imran Khan, he said the prime minister was a player who would soon be thrown out of the stadium by spectators.

He said Imran Khan should be ashamed of talking about Umpire's finger.

The three time prime minister said his government had come to power on public mandate while current governments lacks such support.

He was of the view that Imran Khan was leveling allegations against previous government to hid his maladministration and incompetence which has brought the country to the brink of destruction.

Talking about Pakistan India relations, he said during his era prime minister of the neighboring country came to Pakistan.

He said when someone is about to be jailed, they start sending others to jails.

The PMLN leaders said he had said good bye to IMF while the current government was bowing down to the IMF.

He said Pakistan's situation would been different if prime minister had not been a selected prime minister.

Imran Khan has disappointed the nation in 10 months," he was quoted as having told the PMLN leaders who visited him in jail.